Presented by UWM’s Guitar Series & Classical Guitar Student Organization.

World-renowned Uruguayan guitarist Alvaro Pierri is heralded as ” … an excellent musician, an emblematic personality in the guitar world, a stupendous virtuoso who uncompromisingly puts his art to the service of music …” – Guitare Classique, Paris

Sponsored by UWM Peck School of the Arts, WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio, and Urban Milwaukee.